SeaTac City Council to consider new red light camera vendor

The SeaTac City Council balked at a proposed three year extension of a contract with Redflex Traffic Systems, the Australian company that operates three red light cameras on 188th and both Military Road and International Blvd., because the vendor's former chief executive officer is in jail. Instead, Council opted at the study session on Tuesday, May 9, to have city staff seek a short term extension of the current Redflex contract that expires on July 1 while additional companies are researched prior to possibly finding a new company - because of Redflex's legal problems.

