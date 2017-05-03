Sea-Tac Airport food donation program enters 10th successful year

A bustling airport at first glance may not seem like a place for charity and community building, but for many area residents, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport provides a lifeline. The Port of Seattle, which operates Sea-Tac Airport, recently named Beecher's Handmade Cheese, the Des Moines Area Food Bank and HMSHost among its Green Gateway Award winners.

