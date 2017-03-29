's Guide to the Best Brazilian, Argentinian and Venezuelan Restaurants in Seattle

The food that comes out of Arepa Venezuelan Kitchen is as warm and satisfying as its cozy interior. Located in a quaint green cottage adjacent to Grand Illusion Cinema in the U-District, Arepa serves more than a dozen varieties of its namesake offering, kind of like a cross between a pancake and corn bread that's made of ground maize flour and served sandwich-style-cut open and stuffed with fillings.

