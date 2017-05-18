Robbie Turner and guests host special screening of Cabaret at SIFF May 24
Seattle drag icon and RuPaul's Drag Race star Robbie Turner stars in a special pre-screening Cabaret-inspired show with special guests Abbey Roads, Sparkle Leigh, Visage LaRue and more! SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL CABARET SIFF CINEMA EGYPTIAN May 24 @ 7pm 'What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play! Life is a cabaret, old chum, come to the CABARET!' Qurb Media Group and Seattle International Film Festival invite you to dress in your finest cabaret-style attire for an evening inside the fabled Kit Kat Club as Seattle drag icon Robbie Turner presents an original Cabaret-inspired revue followed by a screening of Bob Fosse's Academy Award winning 1972 film.
