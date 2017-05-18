Robbie Turner and guests host special...

Robbie Turner and guests host special screening of Cabaret at SIFF May 24

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Gay News

Seattle drag icon and RuPaul's Drag Race star Robbie Turner stars in a special pre-screening Cabaret-inspired show with special guests Abbey Roads, Sparkle Leigh, Visage LaRue and more! SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL CABARET SIFF CINEMA EGYPTIAN May 24 @ 7pm 'What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play! Life is a cabaret, old chum, come to the CABARET!' Qurb Media Group and Seattle International Film Festival invite you to dress in your finest cabaret-style attire for an evening inside the fabled Kit Kat Club as Seattle drag icon Robbie Turner presents an original Cabaret-inspired revue followed by a screening of Bob Fosse's Academy Award winning 1972 film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L... May 15 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 14 why 2
Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet May 13 Unlisted 1
Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08) May 12 ShameonStarbucks 6
Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12) May 12 anonymous 271
Gay Teens Seattle May 11 Dennis_kozz 2
Stacie Sandritter May 9 Jake is not a hoa... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,587 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC