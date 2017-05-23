REMINDER: May 31st is last day to shop at PCC West Seattle's...
Local PCC Natural Markets customers have a little over one more week to shop at the current West Seattle store before it closes for construction of a new mixed-use project that includes a new, bigger store. But even during construction, you'll have shopping options, as noted in this reminder shared by PCC today: As a reminder of news shared on February 17th , PCC Natural Markets' West Seattle store at 2749 California SW will be closing after May 31st for redevelopment.
