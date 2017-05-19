Remembering Chris Cornell as He Was on the Brink of Soundgarden Dropping 1991's Badmotorfinger
On September 5 and 6, 1991, Soundgarden played two Seattle shows about a month before the official release of their third LP, Badmotorfinger . The venues were the Offramp , and the RKCNDY, which was then a fancy new club around the corner .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L...
|May 15
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 14
|why
|2
|Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet
|May 13
|Unlisted
|1
|Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08)
|May 12
|ShameonStarbucks
|6
|Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12)
|May 12
|anonymous
|271
|Gay Teens Seattle
|May 11
|Dennis_kozz
|2
|Stacie Sandritter
|May 9
|Jake is not a hoa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC