Reader report: In time for Bike Everywhere Day, improvements on East Marginal Way

It's Bike Everywhere Day - and a busy route between West Seattle and downtown has some improvements in place, Scott Morgan tells us: I wanted to send a big thank-you to Lisa Herbold, who has helped to improve East Marginal Way for all the West Seattle Bikers who use it. I brought up the issue of trucks parking in the bike lane last November which happens multiple times a week as they wait for the Port to open their gates in the mornings.

