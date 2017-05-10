Police dog nabs pantsless perp in Gre...

Police dog nabs pantsless perp in Greenwood

Friday

Seattle police arrested a pantsless man sneaking around in bushes in Greenwood early Friday with the help of search dog Ziva, pictured. Seattle police arrested a pantsless man sneaking around in bushes in Greenwood early Friday with the help of a search dog.

