Police dog nabs pantsless perp in Greenwood
Seattle police arrested a pantsless man sneaking around in bushes in Greenwood early Friday with the help of search dog Ziva, pictured. Seattle police arrested a pantsless man sneaking around in bushes in Greenwood early Friday with the help of a search dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|3 hr
|why
|2
|Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet
|23 hr
|Unlisted
|1
|Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08)
|Fri
|ShameonStarbucks
|6
|Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12)
|Fri
|anonymous
|271
|Gay Teens Seattle
|May 11
|Dennis_kozz
|2
|Stacie Sandritter
|May 9
|Jake is not a hoa...
|1
|Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl...
|May 6
|Coal is King
|5
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC