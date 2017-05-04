Person of Interest: Warren Etheredge,...

Person of Interest: Warren Etheredge, Storyfinder

And he's amassed more than 3,000 interviews to prove it: from his compelling conversations with guests as host of The High Bar , to his work helping combat veterans cope with PTSD through the art of storytelling at the Red Badge Project . Etheredge is also a champion of other people's stories-through his indefatigable support of the Seattle film community over the years.

