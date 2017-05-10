Olympia Coffee chooses West Seattle for first cafe outside Washington's capital city
West Seattle coffee enthusiasts can look forward to this October, when award-winning Olympia Coffee Roasting Co. will open a cafe at 3840 California SW, in the Rally complex.
