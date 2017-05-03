Metro partnering with Diamond for new 'park-and-ride'...
Metro partnering with Diamond for new 'park-and-ride' spaces in West Seattle and elsewhere - but they're not free Metro announced today that it's partnering with Diamond Parking to offer 250 pay-by-the-month "park-and-ride" spots at 12 locations around King County. Only four are in Seattle, and three of those are in West Seattle - by Bartell Drugs in Admiral , by US Bank in The Junction , and Jefferson Square .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
