Metro partnering with Diamond for new...

Metro partnering with Diamond for new 'park-and-ride'...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

Metro partnering with Diamond for new 'park-and-ride' spaces in West Seattle and elsewhere - but they're not free Metro announced today that it's partnering with Diamond Parking to offer 250 pay-by-the-month "park-and-ride" spots at 12 locations around King County. Only four are in Seattle, and three of those are in West Seattle - by Bartell Drugs in Admiral , by US Bank in The Junction , and Jefferson Square .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A list of Seahawks 2017 Undrafted Rookies Tue SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
For those who want to move Tue daniella-emerry 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Tue Here in seattle 1
News Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl... Apr 29 Prophet Atlantis 4
iso of information plz read Apr 27 Rachel Armes Deweese 1
where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14) Apr 25 Pogo 5
Ultimate Guide to running backs: Seahawks 2017 ... Apr 25 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC