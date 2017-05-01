May Day Seattle 2017 Liveblog

Veterans Anti-War March from the Garden of Remembrance outside Seattle Symphony Hall downtown up First Hill to Judkins Park in the Central Area. Credit: Matt McKnight/Cascade Public Media Thousands of people are expected to join May Day 2017 events in various locations across Seattle: anti-war veterans were expected to march from downtown to the Central Area; immigrant rights advocates were scheduled to march from Judkins Park to Westlake Park.

