Man charged in connection with attacks on three Seattle women

King County prosecutors on Friday charged a 33-year-old Bellevue man with three counts of indecent liberties, accusing him of committing brazen daytime attacks on three different Seattle women. Bellevue police arrested James Richard Montgomery, who goes by Richard Montgomery, during a traffic stop Tuesday near his Bellevue apartment, charging papers say.

