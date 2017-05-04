Man charged in connection with attacks on three Seattle women
King County prosecutors on Friday charged a 33-year-old Bellevue man with three counts of indecent liberties, accusing him of committing brazen daytime attacks on three different Seattle women. Bellevue police arrested James Richard Montgomery, who goes by Richard Montgomery, during a traffic stop Tuesday near his Bellevue apartment, charging papers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl...
|5 hr
|Coal is King
|5
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Fri
|cal
|442
|Eugene Robb
|May 4
|hiding in plain view
|1
|A list of Seahawks 2017 Undrafted Rookies
|May 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|For those who want to move
|May 2
|daniella-emerry
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|Here in seattle
|1
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr 28
|Bothell dog lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC