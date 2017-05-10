Man accused of pointing handgun at pair in Seattle has pending charges in Thurston County

Seattle police say a 25-year-old Tacoma man brought a BB gun on his trip into the city last week because he was worried about being robbed. But instead of being a victim, Kevin O'Connor is the alleged aggressor in a May 3 road-rage incident that resulted in O'Connor being charged Thursday with felony harassment for allegedly pointing what looked like a handgun at a male pedestrian on Rainier Avenue South, court records show.

