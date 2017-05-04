Leaders, do-gooders and innovative businesses recognized at West...

Leaders, do-gooders and innovative bu...

Maria Groen turned her acceptance speech for the "Westsider of the Year" award into a rallying cry - imploring others to join her in the ranks of volunteers for worthy causes. Shortly after taking the microphone at the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce's annual Westside Awards Breakfast on Thursday, May 4, Groen asked a group of friends to stand beside her waving signs displaying reasons to help others.

