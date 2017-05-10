Lea Michele explores places of love and emotion at the Moore Theatre
They both ambitiously chased after their dreams of becoming a star - on Broadway, on TV and any direction the spotlight was pointed at - and they each succeeded . But unlike the prudish, panties-in-a-twist diva that Berry was, Michele is much more down to earth and feisty without being bitchy; in fact, at Monday evening's concert at the Moore Theatre, she unleashed the 'f' word enough times to earn a trip to the confession booth.
