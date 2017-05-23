Last Call! Taste of West Seattle 2017 down to final few tickets
Springtime's most delicious event is just a few nights away and we're told a few tickets remain for the Taste of West Seattle . It's Thursday night at The Hall at Fauntleroy , 6 pm for VIP admission, 6:30 pm for general admission, 40+ food/drink purveyors with fabulous things for you to enjoy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pathetic Garage Sale Ppl.
|May 21
|Disappointed in S...
|1
|Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L...
|May 15
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 14
|why
|2
|Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet
|May 13
|Unlisted
|1
|Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08)
|May 12
|ShameonStarbucks
|6
|Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12)
|May 12
|anonymous
|271
|Gay Teens Seattle
|May 11
|Dennis_kozz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC