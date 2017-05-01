Kline Galland Launches Senior Care Resource Line Helping Families Navigate Care
Seattle-based senior care organization Kline Galland today launched its new dedicated senior care resource phone line, 723-INFO . This unique and free Senior Care Resource Line connects people with a live advocate offering expert consultation and support for the full range of senior care services throughout King County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
