In memoriam: The Reverend Father Joseph L. Petosa

On May 5, 2017, the world lost an angel on earth. Father Joseph Petosa passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Born in March, 1930 to Italian immigrants Michel and Mary Petosa, Father Petosa was raised within a large family being the first son, among what was to be a family of 10. His siblings were all accomplished business owners within the local community, but Father Petosa took the lead as the family patriarch upon his ordination in 1955.

