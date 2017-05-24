Help Save Grunge Landmark Black Dog Forge, A Longstanding Practice...

The basement of Black Dog Forge played a significant role in Seattle's grunge music history-the 30-by-30-foot underground Belltown space is where Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Presidents of The United States of America, Brad, Green Apple Quick Step, and many other bands were known to practice for nearly three decades. Unfortunately, the proprietors of the blacksmith shop, Louie Raffloer and Mary Gioia, are being forced out after a quarter of a century operating Black Dog Forge, as the owners of the building are putting it up for sale.

