Happening Now: Kim O'Donnel's cookbook launch at Click! Design That Fits

Thursday

Still some time to get over to Click! Design That Fits in The Junction to meet West Seattle-residing, nationally acclaimed cookbook author and food educator Kim O'Donnel . Her newest book "PNW Veg" has just been published; she calls it her "edible love letter to the Pacific Northwest," where she has lived for nine years.

