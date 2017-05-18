Gothic Seattle Pageant
Annual Gothic Pride Seattle Fundraiser May 28 Seattle's only Gothic Pageant is back and we're looking for our 2017 title holders! Could one of them be you? The Pageant will take place on Sunday, May 28th, at the Baltic Room in from 6-9pm. $7 cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.
