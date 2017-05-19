Get your tickets for Vocalpoint's "Addicted to Love"
"Addicted to Love" features the vocal, dance, and dramatic talents of the 30-member Vocalpoint! Seattle ensemble, a select group of high school men and women from throughout the Puget Sound region. All performances will take place at Broadway Performance Hall at 1625 Broadway Avenue on Capitol Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Magnolia Voice.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L...
|May 15
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 14
|why
|2
|Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet
|May 13
|Unlisted
|1
|Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08)
|May 12
|ShameonStarbucks
|6
|Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12)
|May 12
|anonymous
|271
|Gay Teens Seattle
|May 11
|Dennis_kozz
|2
|Stacie Sandritter
|May 9
|Jake is not a hoa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC