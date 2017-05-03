Get Engaged Seattle information session for emerging leaders aged...

Get Engaged Seattle is hosting an information session at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Greenwood Library, 8016 Greenwood Ave. N. The Get Engaged program is a collaborative program of the Accelerator YMCA and the City of Seattle, dedicated to cultivating the next generation of leaders and advocating for the influence of young voices in city affairs. We place one emerging leader aged 18-29 on each of the participating 19 City of Seattle Boards and Commissions for the upcoming September 2017-August 2018 term.

