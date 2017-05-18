Four story, 47 unit apartment project...

Four story, 47 unit apartment project proposed for 2715-2719 California Ave. SW

Read more: West Seattle Herald

A Land Use Application has been filed to allow a 4-story, 48-unit apartment building spanning 2715 and 2719 California Ave. SW with one live-work unit and retail to be located at street level. Parking for 46 vehicles would be provided below grade.

