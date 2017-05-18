Four story, 47 unit apartment project proposed for 2715-2719 California Ave. SW
A Land Use Application has been filed to allow a 4-story, 48-unit apartment building spanning 2715 and 2719 California Ave. SW with one live-work unit and retail to be located at street level. Parking for 46 vehicles would be provided below grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L...
|May 15
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 14
|why
|2
|Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet
|May 13
|Unlisted
|1
|Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08)
|May 12
|ShameonStarbucks
|6
|Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12)
|May 12
|anonymous
|271
|Gay Teens Seattle
|May 11
|Dennis_kozz
|2
|Stacie Sandritter
|May 9
|Jake is not a hoa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC