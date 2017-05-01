Food News: Uwajimaya Expands to SLU w...

Food News: Uwajimaya Expands to SLU with Kai Market, JuneBaby...

The market and deli concept for SLU opens this Wednesday, and of course, there will be poke, Eater reports . They will also have live crustaceans and bivalves in tanks, a fishmonger on hand to slice you up some sashimi, a growler bar, and more.

