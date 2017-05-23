Finally, a $23.25M deal - and plans for inclusive development - at 23rd and Union
It is a riskier bet than most $23.25 million land deals in Seattle. But new neighbors and longtime community members are probably happy to see real progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|7
|Pathetic Garage Sale Ppl.
|May 21
|Disappointed in S...
|1
|Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L...
|May 15
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 14
|why
|2
|Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet
|May 13
|Unlisted
|1
|Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12)
|May 12
|anonymous
|271
|Gay Teens Seattle
|May 11
|Dennis_kozz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC