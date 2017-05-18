Final list of restaurants for Taste of West Seattle is out: 40 of the best will participate May 25
The West Seattle Helpline's 12th annual Taste of West Seattle is just a week on May 25. Dozens of the best local food purveyors will be at the Hall at Fauntleroy from 6-9pm for the most delicious night in West Seattle. If you don't have tickets, you need to buy them fast--Tuesday, May 23 is the last day to purchase tickets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L...
|May 15
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 14
|why
|2
|Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet
|May 13
|Unlisted
|1
|Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08)
|May 12
|ShameonStarbucks
|6
|Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12)
|May 12
|anonymous
|271
|Gay Teens Seattle
|May 11
|Dennis_kozz
|2
|Stacie Sandritter
|May 9
|Jake is not a hoa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC