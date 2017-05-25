Family of bicyclist sues city of Seat...

Family of bicyclist sues city of Seattle, Sound Transit

The family of a bicyclist who died in a crash last year is suing the city of Seattle and Sound Transit, claiming the streetcar trolley tracks caused the crash. The Seattle Times reports the family announced the lawsuit Wednesday, the anniversary of Desiree McCloud's death.

