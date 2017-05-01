Faith communities relaunch sanctuary movement to protect immigrants
Seattle area churches and allies came together Monday morning at St. Mark's Cathedral on Capitol Hill to reaffirm their commitment to protect immigrants and refugees. It was a time for prayer, reflection and open declaration to take action.
