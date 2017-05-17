Court rules in tow case
A Seattle Municipal Court judge ruled May 12 against a man who claimed that the city of Seattle had violated his constitutional rights when it towed and impounded his broken-down truck. Steven Long, 57, who was experiencing homelessness, returned to a gravel lot at Rainier Avenue and Dearborn Street to find that his truck, which he was using as a residence, had been towed because he had been parked there for more than 72 hours.
