Council to consider 23rd Avenue Action Plan

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is sending legislation to the city council for the implementation of the 23rd Avenue Action Plan, which covers streetscape design, pedestrian improvements and zoning recommendations for three key intersections in the Central District. The 23rd Avenue Action Community Team assembled several years ago to create a vision for 23rd - at Union, Cherry and Jackson streets - that promotes pedestrian-friendly mixed-use development that includes affordable housing.

