City appeal hearing on Phinney Flats project is tomorrow
A neighborhood group called Livable Phinney has appealed the city's approval for the Phinney Flats development at 6726 Greenwood Ave. N. . The hearing starts at 9 a.m. tomorrow at the Office of the Hearing Examiner, Room 400, 40th Floor of the Seattle Municipal Building, 700 Fifth Ave., Seattle.
