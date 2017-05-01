City appeal hearing on Phinney Flats project is tomorrow

A neighborhood group called Livable Phinney has appealed the city's approval for the Phinney Flats development at 6726 Greenwood Ave. N. . The hearing starts at 9 a.m. tomorrow at the Office of the Hearing Examiner, Room 400, 40th Floor of the Seattle Municipal Building, 700 Fifth Ave., Seattle.

