Bob Hasegawa Is Running for Mayor

Add State Senator Bob Hasegawa to the growing list of people running for mayor of Seattle as Ed Murray faces allegations of sexual abuse and mulls ending his re-election bid. Hasegawa-whose legislative district includes Sodo, Georgetown, and South Park-is a former UPS driver and union official and the son of Japanese-American parents who were incarcerated during World War II, according to his campaign.

