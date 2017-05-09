Bergen Composer Knut Vaage celebrates...

Bergen Composer Knut Vaage celebrates Ballard connection with Angelo...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Ballard News-Tribune

It was a summer afternoon in his hometown Bellingham when pianist Angelo Rondello ran into some friends who had recently returned from a trip aboard to Japan. He was intrigued to hear that they had been there to run in a marathon that we sponsored by the Bellingham-Tateyama Sister City Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballard News-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens Seattle 19 hr Dennis_Koz 1
Stacie Sandritter Tue Jake is not a hoa... 1
News Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl... May 6 Coal is King 5
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) May 5 cal 442
Eugene Robb May 4 hiding in plain view 1
A list of Seahawks 2017 Undrafted Rookies May 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
For those who want to move May 2 daniella-emerry 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC