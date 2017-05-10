Beloved Seattle sandwich shop closes -- again
A critical hit that apparently couldn't find financial success, Dot's Butcher and Deli will close a second time. Chef/owner Miles James announced on the shop's Facebook page Tuesday that the last day of sandwich service will be Saturday - or until food runs out.
