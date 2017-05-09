Ballard SeafoodFest Announces Music Lineup for 2017
Ballard will close the streets on July 7th, 8th and 9th, 2017 and open the largest celebration of all things seafood, craft beer and music. Strand of Oaks will fire up the MainStage Saturday night as the headliner act at north Seattle's largest and longest running free concert of the summer.
