At Large In Ballard: Lowrise plan, hi...

At Large In Ballard: Lowrise plan, high opposition

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ballard News-Tribune

Some of the people crowded into the west corner of Ballard Bauhaus looked like they didn't know what had hit them when it came to the small print of City of Seattle Land Use code. Others looked worn down by years of attempting to close loopholes dating back to 2010, but they were there too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballard News-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pathetic Garage Sale Ppl. May 21 Disappointed in S... 1
Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L... May 15 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 14 why 2
Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet May 13 Unlisted 1
Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08) May 12 ShameonStarbucks 6
Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12) May 12 anonymous 271
Gay Teens Seattle May 11 Dennis_kozz 2
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC