Yuzu Is the Asian 'Superfruit' Seattle Bartenders Are Currently in Love With
The current favorite plaything of Seattle drink shakers isn't an obscure amaro or esoteric Bolivian brandy . Rather, it's a Far Eastern citrus once used only sparingly in cocktails and now finding favor with barkeeps and the neophiliacs they serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|3 hr
|yousea16
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Mike Noll
|34
|When is the NFL Draft 2017?
|Apr 10
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Love washington
|Apr 9
|Just me
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Apr 6
|Lord kail
|441
|500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End
|Apr 5
|mary hutchinson
|8
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule release
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC