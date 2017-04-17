You Can Help! Volunteer at a Duwamish Alive! site next Saturday

One week from today, it's the spring edition of the multi-site work party that does good deeds for the Duwamish River, its watershed, and all that depend on it - including you and your neighbors. Next Saturday is Duwamish Alive! - this year, coinciding with Earth Day - and it will begin with a 10 am celebration at the T-107 public-access site , featuring a welcome by Duwamish Tribe chair Cecile Hansen as well as remarks by Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition coordinator James Rasmussen and U.S. Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.