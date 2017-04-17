You Can Help! Volunteer at a Duwamish Alive! site next Saturday
One week from today, it's the spring edition of the multi-site work party that does good deeds for the Duwamish River, its watershed, and all that depend on it - including you and your neighbors. Next Saturday is Duwamish Alive! - this year, coinciding with Earth Day - and it will begin with a 10 am celebration at the T-107 public-access site , featuring a welcome by Duwamish Tribe chair Cecile Hansen as well as remarks by Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition coordinator James Rasmussen and U.S. Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He posts video of murder he did
|Sun
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Sun
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Apr 13
|yousea16
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Apr 11
|skoop98021
|14
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Mike Noll
|34
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC