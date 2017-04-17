You Can Help! Volunteer at a Duwamish...

You Can Help! Volunteer at a Duwamish Alive! site next Saturday

One week from today, it's the spring edition of the multi-site work party that does good deeds for the Duwamish River, its watershed, and all that depend on it - including you and your neighbors. Next Saturday is Duwamish Alive! - this year, coinciding with Earth Day - and it will begin with a 10 am celebration at the T-107 public-access site , featuring a welcome by Duwamish Tribe chair Cecile Hansen as well as remarks by Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition coordinator James Rasmussen and U.S. Reps.

