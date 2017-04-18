WSDOT wants to work on 520 at night, ...

WSDOT wants to work on 520 at night, neighbors would rather they kept quiet

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Madison Park Times

The Washington State Department of Transportation has asked the city of Seattle for a noise variance to allow nighttime construction on the State Route 520 bridge for the next seven years. About 50 residents of waterfront communities near the construction had one word for that request at a recent meeting: Shush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Madison Park Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Fri Qween Sophia 27
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule Thu SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ... Thu SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
He posts video of murder he did Apr 16 Prophet Atlantis 1
Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level... Apr 16 JWG43 2
Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr... Apr 14 Patrick T kilbride 1
Eddie Murray Allegations Apr 13 yousea16 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC