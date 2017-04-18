WSDOT wants to work on 520 at night, neighbors would rather they kept quiet
The Washington State Department of Transportation has asked the city of Seattle for a noise variance to allow nighttime construction on the State Route 520 bridge for the next seven years. About 50 residents of waterfront communities near the construction had one word for that request at a recent meeting: Shush.
