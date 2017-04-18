World's Fair Starts in Seattle, Washington
The Century 21 Exposition was a World's Fair held April 21, 1962 to October 21, 1962 in Seattle, Washington. As planned, the exposition left behind a fairground and numerous public buildings and public works; some credit it with revitalizing Seattle's economic and cultural life .
