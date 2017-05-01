Woman killed in Seattle stabbing

Woman killed in Seattle stabbing

Friday Apr 28

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed to death in Seattle. KOMO reports authorities responded to the Ballard neighborhood early Friday morning and found a woman with stab wounds to the chest.

