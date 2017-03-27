With Seattle City Hall the target, Oliver fills Washington Hall in mayoral campaign kickoff
With a platform based around equity, the fight against displacement, and the fight for social justice - plus a boost from left firebrand Kshama Sawant - Nikkita Oliver kicked off her campaign to unseat Mayor Ed Murray from Seattle's City Hall by filling the Central District's Washington Hall beyond capacity Sunday afternoon. "We need a mayor who has the courage to point out the obscenity of having two of the world's richest people in our area when we have so many homeless," Sawant said, warming the crowd up for the candidate's speech.
