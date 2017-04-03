Wind takes out tree at Hiawatha

Thanks to Susan for sending the tip about this while we still had a crew in Admiral, post-fire SW Lander is blocked at 42nd SW on the north side of Hiawatha Community Center/Park while Seattle Parks crews take down a storm-damaged tree that's near the sidewalk, by the tennis courts. This is the first notable storm damage we've heard of in West Seattle today; more photos to come.

