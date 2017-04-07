Who's Gonna Get Stuck With the Bill for Seattle's Highway Tunnel Misadventure?
Three years behind schedule, Bertha, the boring machine carving out a gigantic underground highway beneath downtown Seattle, poked through the end of its tunnel this week. After a spectacular breakdown early in the boring journey, the highway tunnel project, originally slated to cost $3.1 billion, is now expected to cost at least $4 billion when all is said and done.
