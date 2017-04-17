West Seattle weekend scene: Alki egg-...

West Seattle weekend scene: Alki egg-hunt overview, before and during

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: West Seattle Blog

It's been a big morning full of egg hunts around West Seattle and we're still out covering them. But first - a unique view of the Alki Community Center egg hunt, shared by Don Brubeck - first, above, the eggs are all out on the playfield and then, kids get the go-ahead to go get them: Alki is one of four city-run centers that had egg hunts this morning - we'll have photos from High Point later , and we covered Hiawatha's week-early hunt last Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
He posts video of murder he did 18 hr Prophet Atlantis 1
Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level... Sun JWG43 2
Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr... Fri Patrick T kilbride 1
Eddie Murray Allegations Apr 13 yousea16 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr 12 slick willie expl... 47
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Apr 11 skoop98021 14
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Mike Noll 34
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC