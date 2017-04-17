West Seattle weekend scene: Alki egg-hunt overview, before and during
It's been a big morning full of egg hunts around West Seattle and we're still out covering them. But first - a unique view of the Alki Community Center egg hunt, shared by Don Brubeck - first, above, the eggs are all out on the playfield and then, kids get the go-ahead to go get them: Alki is one of four city-run centers that had egg hunts this morning - we'll have photos from High Point later , and we covered Hiawatha's week-early hunt last Saturday.
