West Seattle development: Next Design Review meeting set for 5458 California SW

Eight months after its first Design Review meeting , 5458 California SW has a date for its next, and possibly final, one: June 1st. The project is a three-story building with six live-work units , planned to replace the 109-year-old "log house" on the site that currently serves as home to Ventana Construction , which will move to a new location when its lease expires this summer; the house, as reported here in March , has been sold and will be moved to a new site.

