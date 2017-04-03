Weekend road closures to disrupt traffic in Seattle area
The 520 bridge across Lake Washington will close between Montlake Boulevard in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast on the East Side. In Tacoma, crews are working on the Interstate 5 Northbound HOV project.
