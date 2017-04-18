Washington, West Coast states in legal fight against Trump's Muslim ban No. 2
Thousands gathered at Westlake Park to protest President Trump's ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Sunday, January 29, 2017. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Gov. Jay Inslee, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Fri
|Qween Sophia
|27
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|Thu
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks 2017 Schedule will open at GB then SF ...
|Apr 20
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|He posts video of murder he did
|Apr 16
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Apr 13
|yousea16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC